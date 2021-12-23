Three Nigerian Medical Students Remanded To Prison In SVG

Three Nigerian medical students studying in St Vincent and the Grenadines were on Wednesday 22 December charged with theft.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that the female trio was arrested on Tuesday, 21 December, following the removal of goods from Massy Supermarket in Kingstown.

According to the information obtained, Tuesday’s venture was the second time such an incident involving the students occurred.

St Vincent Times understand that on Saturday 11 December, the students allegedly stole goods amounting to over $2500.00 and on Tuesday 21 December, around $900.00 worth of goods.

The all-female trio appeared in court on Wednesday, 22 December and pleaded guilty.

They have been placed on remand. They will return to court on Tuesday, 28 December, for sentencing.