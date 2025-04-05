Nigerian Arrested for Stealing $75 Worth of Groceries at Massy

Student charged with Theft

On April 3, 2025, police arrested and charged Davies 2025, a 21-year-old Student of Nigeria / New Montrose with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigation, the accused stole five (5) containers of Yogurts valued $16.25ECC, six (6) eggs valued $6.65ECC, one (1) pack of Maggie Vegetable seasoning valued $5.70ECC, two (2) packs of Toblerone Milk Chocolate valued $30.70ECC and one (1) bottle of Dunkin Donuts Ice coffee valued $16.45ECC, total value $75.78ECC. The property of Massy Stores (SVG) Ltd Stoney Grounds.

The offence was committed on April 3, 2025. Oyerinde appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 4, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC, with one (1) surety and was ordered to surrender all travel documents.

He is also expected to first request the Courts permission in order to leave the state. Stop notices were placed at all ports of entry and exit. Mr. Overinde is to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesdays between 6:00am – 6:00pm. to answer to the charge. the matter was adjourned to May 27, 2025, for trial.