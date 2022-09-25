Nightclub owner Jeff Coates murdered in Belize

Last night, Jeff Coates, owner of Replay nightclub in San Ignacio, was murdered. An unknown gunman shot him multiple times in front of his club, according to reports.

Replay’s premises were attacked on September 17th, according to 7News. At the time, Coats posted about being covered in blood as he led the man away from the building.

In addition, he promised tighter security at Replay and blamed the September 17th incident on gang culture and a lack of respect for his business.

During his underage years, Coats pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit robbery and murder in the USA.