The St. Vincent’s Nine Morning Committee has scheduled a meeting with stakeholders in two weeks, as the Christmas holidays are approximately 98 days away.

The National Lotteries Authority National Nine Mornings Festival Management Committee has announced its intention to convene a meeting with all parties, including groups, organizations, and people, who are engaged in the Community Christmas Light Up and Nine Mornings events.

According to the committee, the forthcoming meeting is slated to take place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, commencing at 9:00 a.m.

The designated venue for the meeting is the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown.

The primary objective of the conference is to discuss and strategize the plans and preparations for the upcoming 2023 Nine Mornings Festival.