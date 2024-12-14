Nine Mornings “Garden Spade” Initiative Launched

Zero Hunger Trust partners with the SVG Nine Mornings Committee

An initiative has been established between the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and the SVG Nine Mornings Committee with the aim of promoting food security and sustainable development through the traditional festival.

The initiative dubbed “Nine Morning’s Garden Spade” was launched earlier today at the NIS Conference Room.

Senior Program Officer at the Zero Hunger Trust, Alanda Moses, said the “Nine Mornings Garden Spade” competition seeks to “inspire creativity and sustainability” by allowing participants to embrace gardening and decorate their backyard garden.

General Manager of the Farmers’ Support Company, Charlene Garrick, said “The company is looking forward to the celebration and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also be excited to partake in the initiative by the Zero Hunger Trust, the Farmers Support Company and the Nine Mornings Committee”.

Chairman of the SVG Nine Mornings Management Committee Orande “Bomani” Charles, said he is excited for the partnership as this will help to boost the festival’s reach even further.

To compete, individuals must register on the Zero Hunger Trust Fund’s website, social media pages or on-site at the Nine Mornings Festival in Heritage Square, Kingstown. Photos and videos of the garden’s progress must be uploaded and the gardens with the most likes and shares will win cash prizes as well as tools and seeds.

The competition will run from the 16th – 22nd December, 2024.