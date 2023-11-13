RSVGPF Congratulates Nine Dedicated Members for Twenty-Five Years of Service

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of nine dedicated members who have served with distinction for twenty-five years. These individuals have contributed their expertise, commitment, and unwavering dedication to the force, and their long-standing service is a testament to their loyalty and professionalism.

These officers, who have collectively dedicated a quarter of a century to the Police Force, represent the very essence of public service and have played pivotal roles in maintaining law and order in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Their outstanding contributions have significantly contributed to the safety and security of the nation.

The distinguished members who will be celebrating the milestone on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, are Acting Superintendent of Prisons, Dwayne Bailey, Inspector Neil Jack, Station Sergeant Mahlon Cuffy, Sergeants Michelle Francis, Roland Browne, Kenton Pope, and Corporals Shellyann Harry, David Wright, and Derrick Daniel.

To mark this significant milestone, the officers will participate in several social activities in celebration of the occasion.

As they reminisced on their achievements, the elated officers thanked everyone who had impacted their lives, and careers, and prayed for God’s wisdom and favour so they may carry on making valuable contributions to the organization and the country as a whole.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force invites members of the media and the public to join in celebrating the accomplishments of these outstanding individuals. Their unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of the nation serves as an inspiration to all, and their legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.

Source : RSVGPF