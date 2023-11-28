NIS seeks input on pension reform at first HR Consultation

NIS Hosts Cohort One in its First Consultation with Human Resource Professionals

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the National Insurance Services (NIS) demonstrated its commitment to sensitize and solicit the views of its stakeholders on pension reform and the benefits and services of the NIS, by hosting a Human Resource (HR) Professional Consultation.

The consultation provided an interactive platform for the first cohort of HR Professionals to receive two insightful presentations about the services of the NIS. The first presentation, which looked at the various benefits offered by the NIS, was done by Mrs. Roberta Henry, Chief Risk Officer at the NIS, along with Ms. Colleen Thomas, Benefits Manager, and Mr. Richard Lewis, Compliance Manager. The presentation outlined the types of benefits with focus on old age pension. In addition, the presentation highlighted the required information for contribution, employment injury and registration.

The second presentation, which focused on the compelling case for Pension Reform of the National Insurance Fund, was delivered by the Director of the NIS, Mr. Stewart Haynes. The Director articulated the key considerations for Pension Reform as well as the factors affecting the sustainability of the Fund. The views of the delegates were well-documented to shape the NIS’ reform journey.

During the consultation, Mr. Haynes encouraged HR managers in attendance to establish an HR professional group. He opined that there is need to create a platform where like-minded professionals can constructively and productively engage in developmental conversation to strengthen and harness our national human resources. Ultimately, contributing to the development and growth of the private sector.

Mr. Haynes said he was pleased with the representation from the business community, which saw representation from over thirty-five (35) businesses. He indicated that this was the first of many consultations with HR professionals and it is the NIS’ intention to support its stakeholders in navigating the complexities and challenges relating to the delivery of efficacious HR Management functions in our country. The Director said it was imperative to provide a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing in an effort to strengthen relationships with the business community.

Source : NIS