The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Lotteries Authority (NLA) launched its newest game of chance (INSTA CASH) on Monday. The game is the sixth installment of games in the product portfolio of the National Lotteries.

NLA officials stated on Monday that all the infrastructure is in place for the game INSTA Cash to go live today, with 93 agents and several with multiple terminals, persons from Chateaubelair all the way up to Owia, and the interior is covered.

Technical officer Joseph Warren stated that NLA has been working tirelessly within the last few weeks to make sure that everything will be in place and there will be no issues.

“We have already gone out and done some on-site testing. We have picked a few agents and done some live tickets, and that went well. So at this point, the whole team of the technical staff has looked at the issues that may arise. We know it’s a new game, and we don’t anticipate issues in terms of the equipment, but there may be some user issues quite naturally; however, people must remember that tickets can’t be cancelled since they can be instant winners”, Warren said.

As of July 2023, the end of the last financial year, the National Lotteries Authority registered $89.6 million in revenue, with some $15.2 million of that 89 million going to donations and contributions.

Kamara Duncan, the NLA’s marketing officer, reassured Vincentians on Monday that the trajectory for the National Lotteries Authority’s development looks secure, and the future for gaming in SVG looks bright as the NLA continues to partner with Cnaadian Bank Note (CBN).