NLM Disassociates from Controversial Member Statements

The National Liberation Movement of St. Vincent and the Grenadines wishes to thank the general public for their support and encouragement during the time of the official launch of the Movement on Monday 16 December 2024.

The movement disassociates itself from comments made by one of its members Mr. Gregory ‘Shaka’ Edwards during its official launch.

The statements made by Mr. Edwards do not reflect the fundamental values and aspirations of the movement. They were very unfortunate and Mr. Edwards has apologised and demonstrates deep sorrow that his words have caused fellow members and you, our nationals.

Disciplinary action has already been taken against the member in keeping with the Disciplinary Manual of The National Liberation Movement.

We sincerely apologize for these misstatements from the member. An edited version of the launch will be reposted at a later date in the interest of good governance, public relations and for the edification of the citizenry in keeping with the NLM mission and core values.

Once again, sincerest apologies.