NLM Emphasizes Humanitarian Efforts This Holiday Season

On behalf of the National Liberation Movement, we extend warmest Christmas greetings of love to you, your family and friends at this time of celebrations. The theme of remembering the birth of the Messiah is one that says to us, peace on earth, goodwill to all mankind. The world today needs to experience a renewed love for humanity as we seek further to be and do our best for each other, not just in this season but for all times. The NLM will aspire to make a positive impact on the lives of fellow citizens at home and abroad.

Some persons in other areas of the world are experiencing unnecessary toil, hard labour, hunger, famine, wars, various forms of segregation and untold levels of unselfishness. Noticeable among us, there is much unhappiness and alienation in some of our neighbourhoods. As a political movement, the NLM continues to highlight the plight of those of our fellow citizens who are suffering and has pledged to work together for a common purpose so vital for our collective betterment.

Our motto is ‘Together we will’. The NLM anticipates that our humanitarian efforts now and in 2025 and beyond will produce the results we seek as we look forward to doing more with you and for you. Let us never forget that we are our brothers’ keepers. Certainly, there is much more we can do together to be more neighbourly.

The NLM wishes to thank all those who have worked really hard to keep our country safe, especially those who have worked beyond their call of duty and to those who endured financial hardships. A special thanks to health workers, agriculture workers/farmers, teachers, nurses, doctors, the media and especially all those who have devoted themselves to doing great service to others. We also remember those who are ill or have experienced adversities.

Our prayer is that we all can still share in the joy of Christmas. Jesus the son of God was born and at this time of the year we remember His birth. The Bible did say, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulders! And He will be called Wonderful Counsellor; Mighty God, Everlasting Father; Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6.” Enjoy the season with family and friends near and far. Have a happy holiday.

Yours in service,

Doris D. Charles Frederick, PhD

Pro Tempore Leader