NLM To Contest 2025 Election in Bold Bid for Change in SVG

National Liberation Movement To Launch On December 16

The National Liberation Movement (NLM) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the voice of change and transformation – offers itself to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the only viable alternative for our people, to take the country further into the future with hope, prosperity and sustainable growth for ALL, we have listened to Vincentians near and far who very unhappy with the status quo on both sides of the political divide.

The NLM is led by former diplomat Dr. Doris Charles Frederick and its core leadership, the NLM has decided to contest the next general elections in SVG.

The NLM is pleased to announce its official launch on Monday 16 December, 2024. This will be held at Top Questelles from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Our decisions come after months of consultations and over two years of agitating for change, equity and justice in SVG.

Dr. Charles Frederick told St. Vincent Times that the NLM has heard the voices from many Vincentians who are “fed up with the status quo.”

“We heard from many Vincentians from both the opposition and the ruling party that they felt their parties were becoming less representative of their vision for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Responding to the voices of our people, the NLM continues to promote its critical core values of integrity, meritocracy, equity, pragmatism, accountability, transparency and loyalty.

The NLM extends an invitation to the general public to join them as they share their vision for the country and what would be expected of every Vincentian as together we will make St. Vincent and the Grenadines a place where every home will benefit from the greater humanitarian outputs in rebuilding this land we love.