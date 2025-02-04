NLM to Host March & Rally Against Social Injustice in Layou

National Liberation Movement March & Rally

The National Liberation Movement (NLM) has planned a public march and rally to highlight aspects of social injustices happening on our island.

The march is slated for Sunday 16 March 2025 and the venue is the town of Layou. The event is scheduled to commence at 4:00 pm lasting approximately three hours ( 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm). Several speakers will address the gathering.

As such, an invitation is extended to the general public to participate in the activities as aforementioned. The platform on the waterfront area will serve as the area from which several speakers will address the gathering after the march.

The march will commence along the main road bordering the waterfront; continuing along the said main road up past the old cemetery, exiting into the main entrance of the Plan area and continuing along that road towards the road that runs adjacent to the Layou medical clinic then back onto the main road at that junction. Participants will proceed towards the waterfront area from where the march started and the rally will take place there.

The gathering should not interrupt regular vehicular traffic.

The use of “amplified sound” mounted on a truck will be in use at all material times throughout the event (march and rally).