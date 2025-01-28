1 Month Later: No Arrest Made in Glenroy Fraser’s Murder Case

Today, January 28, signifies the passage of one month since the tragic murder of Canadian Glenroy Fraser on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

The authorities have yet to effectuate any arrests; however, they did engage in an inquiry with a woman on December 30.

Fraser, a native of SVG, tragically met his end while home on holiday, marking the 54th homicide on the island in the year 2024. His body was discovered in an SUV, positioned precariously over an embankment in the community of Kelbourney.

The examination of Fraser’s remains revealed a gunshot wound to the cranium. Both wrists and feet were restrained simultaneously. An autopsy conducted in early January determined that Fraser’s demise resulted from a gunshot wound to the head.

The authorities are diligently exploring multiple avenues, including video documentation that recorded Fraser shortly before his tragic death.

Sources who spoke to St Vincent Times indicate that the conditions surrounding Fraser’s demise imply the involvement of an individual or individuals with military or law enforcement expertise.

Global Affairs Canada acknowledged the death and indicated that consular officials are in communication with local authorities. However, they stated that no additional information would be disclosed in order to uphold privacy considerations.

Ongoing enquiries are being conducted on the Southern Caribbean island.