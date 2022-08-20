No COVID test on arrival in Barbados for unvaccinated travelers

Effective Saturday 20 August, unvaccinated travellers who arrive at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados, will no longer be tested for COVID-19.

However, based on the country’s revised protocol for air travel, a rapid antigen test or PCR test is required to be taken within three days of arrival on the island.

“Once pre-flight COVID-19 test results are validated, travellers will be allowed to enjoy the island safely,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George.

Travellers have been encouraged to download the BIMSafe app to upload their travel documents for a smooth transition at the airport.