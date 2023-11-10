Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and leader of the Unity Labour Party said there will be no elections in 2024 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

During a news conference held on Friday in Kingstown, Gonsalves expressed that the extensive efforts undertaken by the government, together with the heightened scope of work, had caused significant disruption and confusion inside the opposition party (NDP).

Gonsalves conveyed to his opponents and their adherents that if they believe they are presently discombobulated, they have yet to witness the full extent of what is to come. The phrase “you ain’t seen nothing yet ” is often used to convey the idea that the current situation or experience is relatively insignificant compared to what is to come.

”Those who think and who opine that the election will come this year Well, you have a further two years of discombobulation. While I go on and do my work, and I repeat the metaphor that I use, there may be barking dogs, but the caravan of the ULP continues”.

Gonsalves said a rich metaphor of the afore kind is taken that he is calling Vincentians dogs.

”If you have a limited brain and don’t understand a metaphor, because that is what it is, I’m a caravan, and the ULP is a caravan. Clearly, it’s a metaphor; you know what I mean? So just cut out the rubbish, cut out the utter rubbish”.

According to Gonsalves, the opposition has a significant challenge as they have fragmented and outsourced its intellectual processes to the derivative entity of Cambridge Analytica.

”Cambridge Analytica, formerly SCL, doesn’t understand St. Vincent and the Grenadines. But if you reach the stage where you have to parcel out your thinking to a foreign entity and worship on the altar of passport money, citizenship money, and Chinese companies, I’m not talking about the Chinese state and the king and queens of passports in Switzerland or wherever they may exist. If that is your model for governance, continue your fakery”.

“Continue with your vacuity, continue with your nonsense, and you will see the punishment that people will meet out to you at the polls towards the end of 2025, God willing, when we go there”, he said.