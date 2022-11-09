No evidence of vote tampering on elections day in SVG – Thomas

Attorney Jomo Tomas asserts that despite much rhetoric, he has seen no evidence that the will of the people is not implemented on election day.

Thomas stated on Boom FM that in the 18 years since his return and participation in the process, he had observed no indication of vote manipulation on election day.

“Since my return to Saint Vincent in 2004, I have participated in every election. As a diligent observer of the political process, I have seen no evidence of vote manipulation or attempts to influence people’s votes on Election Day”, Thomas stated.

However, additional occurrences may occur before to election day, Thomas told the radio audience.

“Before an election, anything can happen due to the strength of the incumbent party.” “The government controls the machinery; the government can do certain things; they can use state resources, etc.,” Thomas noted, as the 2020 elections demonstrated so vividly.

Thomas added, “I cannot assert that elections are tainted on election day because there is no evidence to support such a claim.”