On Thursday, May 17, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves informed attorneys that years of free parking in the courtroom courtyard have ended.

The island’s main courthouse is located in a two-story facility that also houses the island’s legislature on the top floor.

Gonsalves stated on Thursday that he has listened to the vendors, who have informed him that it is unjust that lawyers receive free parking while they must pay daily costs.

People have told me, vendors have told me, but comrade, you are not fair. How do you mean I am not fair and am doing all of this? How can it be fair that lawyers and other types of people can park for free in the courthouse yard every morning, and when parliamentarians go inside for meetings, a lawyer will go and tell them they can’t park there—lawyers’ space? Lawyer so and so, well, I have noticed for all of you that the only people who are going to be parking inside there are people who are working in the courthouse, not lawyers.” Find your own parking space; I am shutting you out from there. “You want fairness; this is fairness.

Gonsalves said the registrar of the high court will meet with him today, and he will give her the instructions in relation to that, and a timetable will be set as it is not only a matter of parking but one of security.

There is a problem of order inside the courthouse yard and a security issue.” “We have to fix that.” “All of this must be done properly, orderly, fairly, and with equity. Gonsalves said.