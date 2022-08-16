No proof of vaccination or negative test to enter St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis has updated its COVID-19 travel requirements. Effective August 15, all unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers are permitted to enter the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. This includes citizens, residents and international travellers.

Travellers are still required to complete and submit an online customs and immigration form before arrival.

Travellers will not receive approval for entry in response to the completion of the form, as this is no longer required.

Travellers are also not required to present a negative COVID-19 test, show proof of vaccination to enter the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis or quarantine upon arrival.