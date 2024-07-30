No Protests in Venezuela, only Terrorist Acts: Attorney General Saab

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab provided an update on the acts of violence that occurred on Monday in Venezuela, a day after the presidential elections in which President Nicolas Maduro received 51 percent of the votes.

“The authorities will criminally prosecute those who have destroyed public property during acts of terrorism and incitement to hatred,” he said, clarifying the nature of the incidents.

“There are no antigovernmental protests taking place, but rather pockets of violence with destabilizing purposes that seek to create conditions for foreign intervention by spreading chaos in the national territory,” Saab said.

“These are acts of terrorism that incite hatred and the extermination of Venezuelans,” condemned the Attorney General, who held the Venezuelan far right responsible for what happened. Among those responsible for the criminal acts are individuals who carried out acts of violence, even using minors.

So far the authorities have detained 749 people who will be prosecuted for the crimes of incitement to hatred, resistance to authority, and, in the most severe cases, terrorism.

The Attorney General confirmed that far-right activists shot and killed a member of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB) and injured 48 police officers and soldiers.

Among the multiple attacks on public and private property, the violent groups known as “Guarimbas” attacked the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in the state of Falcon, the mayor’s office in Puerto La Cruz, and the municipality of Sotillo in the state of Anzoategui.

They also desecrated national symbols such as the statues of Indian Coromoto, Blessed Jose Gregorio Hernandez, and former President Hugo Chavez.