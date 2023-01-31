NO sponsorship, Current Affairs hosted by Bert Francois ends

The final episode of Current Affairs, a talk show hosted by Clemroy Bert Francios, aired on Tuesday night.

Due to a lack of sponsorship, the programme will be suspended, according to Francios.

Francios also stated that Night Nurse, hosted by Magret London, will air its final episode on Wednesday evening.

This is not the first time that the programme has been pulled due to sponsorship.

The programmes are aired on Nice Radio.