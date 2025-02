Road Accident Gorse/Byera, St Vincent

Normanie Duncan has tragically become the most recent road fatality in St. Vincent after a late-night accident occurred in the Gorse/Byera area on Sunday night.

Duncan, a resident of Owia, passed away after motor vehicle RL868 allegedly veered off the road and fell over an embankment.

Reports indicate that three additional passengers in the vehicle during the accident are in critical condition.

Police have not yet issued a release on the accident.