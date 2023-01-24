NL. farmers revive Agri-Heritage with vetiver grass conservation project

North Leeward Farmers revive Agri-heritage through Soil Conservation project with Vetiver Grass

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund’s Farmland Conservation Project for North Leeward Farmers completed its fourth component in December 2022, which involved installing vetiver grass systems in 18 north leeward farm sites ranging from Petit Bordel in the north to Belle Isle Correctional Facility in the south.

The project designs Vetiver grass technology into farm systems to prevent erosion, regenerate soil quality, and boost crop yields to sustainably develop SVG’s agricultural sector. The project, designed and managed by Vonnie Roudette and implemented by the local NGO Hand2Earth, aims to restore over 70 vetiver grass hedgerows (known in the area as “lavender grass”) that are over 80 years old and were part of the largest soil conservation project in the region.

After eight decades, the vetiver has created steep terraces that are up to 20 feet high. Research conducted during this project has identified these remarkable land forms as part of the oldest and most extensive vetiver soil conservation project in the region.

Due to the lack of knowledge of farmers in recent times, much of the vetiver grass has been removed, and substantial amounts of topsoil have been lost through erosion. This project seeks to repair the hedgerows and prevent soil loss to benefit the livelihoods of farmer-occupants.

The Hand2Earth/SVG Conservation Fund Project moves forward with the recognition of the value of the 90-year-old traditional plantings as Vincentian “agri-heritage,” which has a crucial role to play in soil and land conservation to this day.

The farmers received in-depth instruction on land contouring, soil microbiology, the natural processes of soil regeneration, and determining conditions for plant growth through soil testing and observation. They also discovered how planting vetiver grass on their farm regenerates the soil by fostering the soil microbiome, providing organic matter, stimulating groundwater retention, and promoting biodiversity through attracting beneficial insects and repelling pests.

Through conducting various tests during their training, the farmers observed that the soil in this area lacks organic matter and the ability to retain water, two key factors that facilitate soil erosion. The subsequent setting up of vetiver systems on their farms addresses these issues.

The H2E/SVGCF project has assisted 20 farmers with tools, technical assistance, and between 200 and 1000 vetiver plants to set up their individual farm systems along plotted contours. They also received a variety of seeds to develop a diverse range of produce on their farms.

Three vetiver nurseries have been established in Troumaca, Belmont, and Belle Isle Correctional Facilities, in addition to the 18 farm installations. The nurseries will provide a renewable resource of vetiver plants to extend plantings to control land erosion in the area.