A total of more than one hundred kids residing in the North Leeward constituency were provided with educational materials in preparation for the upcoming academic year of 2023/2024.

During the last weekend, Hon. Carlos James, the Member of Parliament for the North Leeward area, organized the allocation of school bags and necessary supplies to children residing within the boundaries of his constituency. Every student was provided with school bags that contained exercise books and stationery.

The team, in collaboration with the constituency representative, emphasized the significance of this endeavor, highlighting its focus on assisting disadvantaged families who face challenges in sending their children back to school.

“We are supporting families with the necessary tools by ensuring that no child is left behind. This programme will ensure they all have an equal opportunity towards a productive learning experience,” James said.

As per the testimony of Shandella Williams, a parent, the provision of help to facilitate the reintegration of pupils into the educational system is regarded as timely.

“We know what is taking place globally, prices went up, and I am grateful to our MP Carlos James and everyone who assisted in providing for our children. Sometimes we take these things for granted, but I want to express thanks to our MP for assisting our students,” the Rose Hall resident said.

The yearly back-to-school effort is a program that provides support to disadvantaged families residing in the North Leeward region.