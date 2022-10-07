North/South Korea & US Missile Threats Escalate

South Korea and the US began naval drills with an American aircraft carrier Friday, after North Korea had launched two short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of Japan on Thursday in a spiraling missile threat tit-for-tat.

After North Korea’s latest weapons test earlier this week crossed Japanese airspace, the United States swiftly brought an aircraft carrier strike group to the coast of South Korea, and will hold joint military exercises in retaliation until Saturday.

Notably, during Thursday’s drill, a South Korean Missile was filmed malfunctioning and plummeting to the ground before exploding.

Source : News Wire Service