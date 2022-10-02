North Union Secondary School holds book drive from 2-14 October

The North Union Secondary School needs your help in its book drive mission to make a difference in the lives of the students.

To help foster the love of reading, the school is accepting donations of new or gently used novels, storybooks, literature texts, as well as general school supplies.

Your drop-off can be done at the school from Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

You can also contact the school at (784) 458 6707 or [email protected] to make other arrangements.