Conductor Dies After Minivan Plummets in Boat Bay

A conductor of a minivan has died following an early morning accident in the northeastern St. Vincent.

According to reports, the minivan went over an embankment in the area called Boat Bay between the communities of Sandy Bay and Owia.

It is not clear at this time if there were other casualties.

Other North East Community Van tragedies

On the 12th of January, 2015, a minibus carrying twenty-one people, eighteen of whom were students, was on its way to secondary schools in Georgetown, North Union, and Kingstown when the bus careened off the road and plummeted into the surging sea at Rock Gutter.

On Sunday, 11 September, 2022, five residents of Clare Valley lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Sandy Bay, Northern St Vincent.