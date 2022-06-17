North Windward arrowroot farmers get compensation for Lost Wages, Crops

Around one million dollars in financial assistance was provided to more than 200 Arrowroot farmers from North Windward.

The assistance is provided to farmers who suffered when the La Soufriere volcano erupted, which disrupted farming, harvesting, manufacturing, and post-manufacturing of arrowroot and its byproducts.

In a short ceremony, the Hon. Minister of Agriculture, the Hon. Saboto Caesar said a document was drafted for cabinet approval of the payments to be made, which was immediately approved by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Caesar says the arrowroot industry is essential to this country and to the people of North Windward. He assured the farmers that the government would ensure the survival of the arrowroot industry. This year, no arrowroot was purchased from farmers, hence the incentive to assist them.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative for North Windward the Hon. Montgomery Daniel says he is extremely happy to be with the farmers as he has walked the same road they have and understands the struggle.

He noted the present situation and improvement in the industry and thanked the Minister of Agriculture for his hard work on behalf of different sectors of farming and fisherfolk in SVG.

He says the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano happened at the heart of the harvesting season of arrowroot, some farmers had already harvested and others had not, consequently not all would have collected monies. The government, therefore, made the decision for all farmers to be paid; hence a payment structure was established for payments to be made in 2021.

The situation in 2022 therefore, is about offering some level of compensation to farmers for their crops as they are still unable to produce and harvest arrowroot, while the community is still recovering from the effects of the eruption.

Minister Daniel has promised to continue to fight for every farmer who remains in arrowroot production.