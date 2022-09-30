Heavy rains affecting construction on Overland and Noel Bailey bridges

The installations of temporary Bailey bridges at rivers in Overland and Noel have been facing construction challenges over the past two weeks, due to the heavy rainfall that is affecting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

During this time, at both sites, BRAGSA is focusing on the removal of large quantities of sediment that have been deposited by flood waters – clearing the main road as well as the construction sites. Despite the setbacks posed by the adverse weather conditions, works at both sites are expected to be executed within the estimated time of completion.

As temporary by-pass works continue at Overland, Noel and London (to commence at a later date), preparations are simultaneously being made for the designs and construction of the permanent bridges.

The technical personnel at the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands & Surveys and Physical Planning and the Economic Planning Division (VEEP implementing agency) will continue to monitor the situation and will make recommendations accordingly.

Financed under Component 2 of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), works at Overland and Noel began in August 2022.

The Bailey bridge at Overland will be 30 metres in length and double-laned with a cantilevered pedestrian walkway. The Bailey bridge at Noel will be 30 metres in length and single-laned with a cantilevered walkway.

The VEEP is financed by the World Bank (IDA credit) and co-financed by the European-funded Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility.

Source : VEEP