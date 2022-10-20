Northern community of Sandy Bay to get new Secondary School

Sandy Bay St Vincent and the Grenadines

In the northern community of Sandy Bay, some 30 miles from the capital Kingstown, a new secondary school will be built.

The Minister of Finance, Camilo Gonsalves, stated on Wednesday that due to the eruption of La Soufriere, this has become necessary.

“After the volcanic eruption, the government realised that the original location was no longer viable. where we had planned to do repairs and reconstruction these options are no longer feasible. Therefore we will construct an entirely new secondary school in Sandy Bay”.

Gonsalves stated that he has seen what the designers have been working on, and he is quite proud to announce that one of the most northern secondary schools will be one of the most physically impressive secondary schools in the country.