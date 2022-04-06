NSI Caricom provides new product options for SVG Nail Technicians

NSI Nails Caricom LLC (NSI Caricom), the leading nail technician supply company in the Caribbean, has appointed Arica Mercury, of 784Polished, the local NSI Caricom Distributor for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Ms Mercury will service both home-based and commercial building-based nail technicians, to meet the local beauty industry’s growing demand for quality products, and a variety of colours, to serve a wide range of nail technician needs.

Vincentian nail technicians will now be able to access the NSI Brand of Acrylic, and Gel products, including the popular Rubber Base for clients who require short classy nails. Additionally, nail techs will be able to choose from one of four formulations of low odour or odour-free acrylic nail liquids, more than a dozen shades of acrylic powders, and complementary prep products, to avoid mixing brands.

Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director, of NSI Caricom, comments, “The addition of a St. Vincent and the Grenadines distributor enables us to better serve our Caribbean customers and provide solutions to nail technicians affected by supply chain and quality issues. Often, Nail Technicians are forced to make hard choices, to keep the cost of service low. We believe that in making those choices, the nail technician should be aware of the ingredients in the products and the potential effects on the nail technician or the client. We firmly believe the most optimal solution is a supplier who can explain the details of the products they are providing and how to use the products. Arica has a natural teaching ability and will be able to set new standards for the local beauty industry.”

“I am excited to become the local NSI Caricom Distributor. As nail technicians, we are always seeking to go above and beyond for our customers and to make sure the products we use are always on point. On point results, require the best products. The international nail technician community raves about the quality of NSI products, including the low odour acrylic liquids, which we need badly in St. Vincent. NSI product line on the local market is a game-changer, and I am excited to help set new standards on the island and in the Caribbean,” said Arica Mercury.

St. Vincent Nail Technicians may pre-order their supplies by contacting Ms Mercury at (784) 532-2204, or via Instagram @784Polished.