NTRC Announces Online ICT Survey Open to All Households

NTRC Launches ICT Survey

The NTRC is pleased to announce the launch of a nationwide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) survey aimed at assessing the current status of ICTs in our country.

This important initiative will provide valuable insight that will help shape the future of ICT development in our country. The survey will be conducted online and is open to all households in SVG. The survey consists of Forty-six (46) questions and should take no more than five (5) minutes of your time.

Complete the survey by January 31, 2025, via survey.ntrc.vc, for your chance to win one of 3 prizes: 1st place -$1000 grocery voucher, 2nd Place- $500 electricity bill voucher, and 3rd place- $300 telecom service bill voucher.

To enter the prize draw, participants must provide a contact number or email and the nearest Vinlec pole number to your home; this information will be used solely for contacting the winners and then discarded. The survey can also be completed without entering the prize draw.

The NTRC appreciates the public’s cooperation and looks forward to your participation.