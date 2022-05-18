NTRC, Cable and Wireless SVG sign contracts to expand (GMDSS)

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and Cable and Wireless SVG Ltd signed contracts for the expansion of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) on May 17, 2022.

After the project is commissioned, the maintenance contract will last for five years.

The project aims to expand coverage of the GMDSS system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

New transmission sites on Union Island would be linked to the existing system via the newly installed Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (CARCIP) Subsea fiber, resulting in a safer environment for our fishermen, yachts, cruise ships and all vessels transiting our waterways.

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is facilitating this project.