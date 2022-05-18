NTRC donates computers to Union Island Secondary, SVGCC

11 Lenovo all-in-one desktop computers were donated by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) to the Union Island Secondary School.



These computers cost EC$38,445.00 and were handed over to Mr Darrel Williams, Principal of Union Island Secondary School on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022.

As part of that same week’s donation, on Friday, May 6th, NTRC donated a total of forty-five (45) Lenovo all-in-one desktop computers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. A total of EC$157,275.00 was spent on these computers, which were given to the college director, Mr Nigel Scott.

Of the forty-five (45) computers, thirty (30) were assigned to the Smart Lab at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE), which is currently being used by ICT, Business and Engineering students for academic and research purposes.

The remaining fifteen (15) computers went to the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DASGS) Library.

NTRC has announced that these initiatives were included in the SMART project that was signed on March 26, 2020, and funded by the Universal Service Fund (USF).