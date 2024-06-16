NTRC Gets Support from Local Hams in Antenna Removal Operation

Last Friday, June 14, three local hams assisted the NTRC dismantle an HF antenna from the top of the NIS building, as the NTRC now have their own building at Murray’s road next to the NDP HQ.

The local hams who assisted the NTRC staff included Arington J88SE and Justin J88PB, also on the assistance team was Don J88CD.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been established to coordinate an effective telecommunications regulatory regime which will enhance the operation of telecommunications in the interest of the sustainable development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.