Students Dive into Coding at MyAPP Summer Program

MYAPP SUMMER PROGRAM IS IN FULL SWING

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) is hosting its tenth annual Summer Coding and Application Development initiative- the MyAPP Summer Program.

Software Developer at the NTRC and Facilitator of the MyAPP Summer Programme Cyron Cyrus told the Agency for Public Information (API) that the NTRC hosts two programmes each year, one on the mainland and one in the Grenadines. He noted that this year’s programme for the Grenadines was scheduled for Canouan but they were unable to hold the programme there due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl.

This year, the MyAPP Summer Programme is being hosted at the St. Vincent Grammar School and the Georgetown Secondary School.

Cyrus said the program teaches students between the ages of 13-18 years how to code using a pocket-sized computer known as the micro-bit and how to construct and programme robots.

He said the students have a keen interest in the programme as some of them are looking forward to pursuing careers in programming. Cyrus added that programming teaches the students problem-solving skills and it is good that they are exposed to it regardless of the career path they wish to pursue.

The MyAPP programs will run for three (3) weeks each during the summer vacation and are scheduled for the period July 22 -August 9, 2024, and August 5-August 23, 2024, respectively.