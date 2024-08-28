NTRC to Discuss Digicel, Flow Services with Mespo Residents

NTRC to Host Community Discussion in Mesopotamia on Telecommunications Services

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) invites residents of Mesopotamia and surrounding areas to a Community Discussion focused on telecommunications services provided by Digicel and Flow. This event offers a platform for residents to share feedback, voice concerns, and learn about the procedures for filing complaints.

Representatives from Flow and Digicel will be present to address community concerns, and senior NTRC officials will provide key presentations, followed by a Q&A session.

The session will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia (Main Building)

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate. Refreshments will be provided.

Come out and tell us your issues!

For more information, please contact: 1784-457-2279