Nurse Cyrus to benefit from WPP-Shaw Center collaboration

Ann Cyrus, a local staff nurse, will be the first to benefit from the World Pediatric Project (WPP) and the Shaw Center for Pediatric Excellence collaboration.

Nurse Cyrus, who works at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), will get co-sponsorship to further her education in pediatric nursing as a result of this collaboration.

The WPP stated that because St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the heart of operations for their tertiary pediatric healthcare initiatives, they thought it was appropriate that they be the first to benefit from this new relationship.

Nurse Cyrus has excelled in the field of nursing for over 15 years, according to an official announcement from the World Pediatric Project.

She was admitted into the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus with the assistance of WPP during her application process and will travel to Barbados to complete a one-year postgraduate diploma in pediatric nursing.

Source : WPP