Nurse charged with Deception

On July 7, 2024, Police arrested and charged Anika Dasouza, a 39-year-old Staff Nurse of Fairbaine Pasture, with the offence of Deception.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly committed an act preparatory to the commission of the offence by preparing a fraudulent document in an effort to withdraw $4000.00 ECC from The Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) account of a 50-year-old Labourer of Questelles.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on March 3, 2024.

Dasouza appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 10, 2024 where she pleaded not guilty. The conditions of her station bail continues and the matter was adjourned to July 22, 2024 for trial.