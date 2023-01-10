NYPD officer jumps to his death in Queens: police report

An NYPD cop jumped to his death from the roof of a Queens building on Tuesday, police said.

The officer was found just before 12:30 p.m. after leaping from the top of the LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, near where the NYPD Medical Division is housed, according to police.

Police sources say he had just left a department psychiatrist appointment before jumping.

The name of the cop — who was a father of two, according to sources — was not released as his family had not yet been notified of his death, police said.

He joined the force in 2017 and was assigned to the 121st Precinct in Staten Island, having been transferred there in September 2022, according to sources and police records.

Sources said the cop had been placed on restricted duty, but it was unclear when or why the NYPD had put him on desk assignment and taken his service weapons, sources said.

Source : NY POST