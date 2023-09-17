NYPD requested no deliveries be made to SVG Consulate in New York

No deliveries will be made and no appointments will be scheduled for the week of September 18–25 at the St. Vincent (SVG) consulate in New York.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a release that, as a consequence of the high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly from September 18–25, 2023, the NYPD and US Secret Service have asked for the following:

“No deliveries shall be made and no appointments scheduled on the above dates at the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, unless it is an emergency”.

Vincentians living in the US can contact the Consulate at 212-687-4490 or email [email protected] during this period.