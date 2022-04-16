OT Mayers funeral reflects his life in one word ‘Humble’

On 16 April 2022, OT Mayers, who passed away on April 9, was buried at the Lowmans Leeward cemetery.

Despite his ability to afford the most expensive casket and the trappings of a modern-day funeral, OT Mayers burial on Saturday 16 April reflected his life in one word, “Humble”.

A mahogany and blue mahoe box were handcrafted for Mayers’ burial. His coffin was displayed at the OT car park in Kingstown before his burial.

Mayers could be seen in the coffin in a standing position and wearing no shoes. OT’s coffin was decorated with a jack plane and saw, both tools of the trade that made him prosperous.