OACPS-EU Samoa agreement threatens sovereignty of Caribbean nations

An open letter to Caribbean Governments

I am an Antiguan of Dominican descent who has been living in Barbados for the past 38 years. Most of my tertiary education has been at the University of the West Indies and I am deeply committed to the long-term sustainable development of the Region. By profession, I am a consultant sociologist and for the last two decades have become increasingly concerned about the unequal relationship between our Caribbean region and the leading countries of the developed world.

My current concern relates to the partnership agreement between the European Union and the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States, signed by some CARICOM Member States on 15th November. If early reports are correct, I applaud the Governments of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, Guyana and the Bahamas for not signing the agreement in its current form.

Following are some concerns related to the General Part and the Caribbean Regional Protocol (CRP):

Once ratified, the Samoa Agreement will be legally binding on participating states for a period of 20 years.

The Agreement binds participating countries to extensive obligations which may be tied to trade sanctions “with immediate effect, without prior consultations.” Art.101(7) General Part)

Article 36 (2), and 20 (1) of the General Part cannot be taken at face value. In essence they commit signatories to other international instruments of which they may not be a part. Given the gender ideology that underlies the human rights assumptions of the proposed Agreement, this has implications for Constitutional rights to Freedom of Conscience and Freedom of Expression.

Article 79 (1) of the General Part needs to be carefully considered: “The Parties shall strive to adopt joint resolutions, declarations and statements, to coordinate positions and, where appropriate, voting, and to take joint actions based on a commonality of interests, mutual respect and equality, so as to ensure enhanced presence and a stronger voice in international and regional organisations and forums.” The history of relations between developed and developing nations of the world, strongly indicates that ‘striving for unity’ on issues can easily become carrot-and-stick politics, tantamount to coercion. “Mutual respect and equality” is an ideal that is yet to be realized in relations between the developed and developing countries of the world. Further, the agreement assures the EU of potential control of the UN voting process.

Article 48 (7) of the Caribbean Regional Protocol obligates participating nations to teach Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools. CSE is an approach to sex education that assumes that sex is non-binary and gender is fluid. This is scientifically unsound. Moreover, it is based on a model of risk reduction rather than risk avoidance. As a former social worker and guidance counsellor, I am of the decided opinion that sexual risk avoidance is a more comprehensive and practical approach to sex education for Caribbean youth, since it equips and empowers children and youth with lifeskills that are transferable to issues such as substance use, gambling, and other challenges common to this phase of life.

Though it is not without its benefits, the OACPS-EU Samoa Agreement constitutes a further erosion of Caribbean sovereignty and commits the Region to satellite status vis à vis the European Union. It would be useful for Caribbean governments to inform their citizens of the costs/benefits of the OACPS-EU partnership agreement and to explain how they intend to obviate unintended violations of the wide-sweeping treaty over the next 20 years. Glaringly absent from the treaty is

any glossary or definition of terms that would be a common reference point for implementation and evaluation of its requirements regarding diverse areas such as climate change, tourism, the blue economy, sex and gender, disaster management, public and private investment and other “strategic priorities” of the “broad and comprehensive…Caribbean Regional Partnership”. (Art. 2, CRP). Can the region afford to subject itself to rigorous, yet riskily open, terms and conditions relating to so many areas of development? Are Caribbean governments thoroughly familiar with the myriad of other international instruments which must guide implementation of the Samoa Agreement?

To safeguard its best interests regarding authentic, self-determined, long-term sustainable development of the region, it is critical that CARICOM countries do not become party to this treaty in its current form, which threatens true sovereignty of the Region. The response of the EU to those countries which do not sign, or do not ratify the Samoa Agreement, will be a reliable indicator of the “mutual respect and equality” which governs its relations with its Member States.