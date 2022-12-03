OAS and CARICOM to observe general elections in Dominica

The Organization of American States (OAS) and CARICOM have deployed an Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the upcoming general elections in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The OAS said the mission is headed by former two-time Prime Minister of The Bahamas Perry Christie, who also served at various times as Minister of Finance, Minister of Tourism, Minister of Agriculture, Trade and Industry and Leader of the Opposition.

The mission comprises 16 experts and observers from 10 different countries of the region, the OAS said.

It said that the EOM, which began its deployment on November 29, will meet with government officials, electoral authorities, political leaders and candidates, representatives of civil society and other relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the CARICOM nine-member Mission will be headed by Fern Narcis-Scope, Chief Election Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Elections and Boundaries Commission.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with leaders of political parties, the electoral officials and other stakeholders of Dominica and will monitor the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The Team will arrive in Dominica over the period December 2 to 3 and will depart on December 8.