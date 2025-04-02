Occasional Clouds, Moderate Showers by Midweek

Moisture embedded within the wind field on the southern periphery of the Atlantic High Pressure system will produce occasionally cloudy skies during this forecast period. Showers, some of which could be moderate at times will be sporadic in nature and short lived due to an increase in wind speeds. Breezy conditions will persist, further agitating sea conditions by midweek.

Moderate to fresh (~20 to 35km/h) east-north-easterly to easterly trades are currently crossing our islands, increasing to strong (~40 km/h) by Wednesday with higher gusts. Seas are moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1.5m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.

Sea conditions could further deteriorate as swell heights rise on Wednesday. Marine advisories may be issued if conditions warrant. In addition, Saharan dust haze concentrations should increase on Thursday, reducing visibility and air quality across our islands.