OECC Commits to Local Workforce on Acute Hospital at Arnos Vale

Construction MoU of Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital Signed

On July 26th, 2024, Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Taiwanese company OECC to begin the construction of a new Modern Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale.

OECC prioritizes employing local workers, aiming to create job opportunities and assist in training skilled labors within Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Adhering to this mission, OECC plans to employ both skilled and non-skilled local labors, for the construction of Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital in SVG.

The new medical facility will provide specialized services in cardiology, dialysis, and urology. The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will be transformed into a maternal child and health center once the state-of-the-art Acute Care Hospital is opened.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held in the Cabinet Room, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves looked forward to the work of hospital to be completed in less than 32 months from the commencement of construction. Prime Minister Gonsalves also thanked Taiwan for the rapid mobilization of OECC’s team, and for providing soft loans to meet the urgent needs of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During her remarks, Amb. Fiona Huei Chun Fan viewed the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital as a testament to Taiwan’s mutual commitment with SVG to the health and well-being of Vincentian people. She emphasized that infrastructure development as one of the pillars of the bilateral relationship. This new hospital creates another shining example following the resounding success of Rabacca Bridge, National Library, and the terminal building of Argyle International Airport. Amb. Fan also anticipated the dedicated team of OECC to collaborate with local workers for the hospital’s completion.

Taiwanese Company, the Overseas Engineering & Construction Co. (OECC) is a global construction firm with extensive experience in building major infrastructure projects. OECC has provided high-quality services in the past in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and has recently completed hospital projects in the region.