OECS and EU Collaborate To Enhance Dominica Gob Fry Fishery

Enhancing Gob Fry Fishery in Dominica: OECS and EU Collaboration

A four-day workshop aimed at strengthening the capacity of fisherfolk in the communities of Layou, Mahaut, and Woodford Hill, Dominica to produce food-grade products, improve food handling and processing, and enhance data collection, branding, and marketing was successfully held from August 19 to 22, 2024. This initiative was part of the broader BioSPACE Project, funded by the European Union and carried out by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), aimed at improving the livelihoods of coastal and inland communities across the six independent OECS Member States.

The workshop brought together 32 Dominican nationals who are involved in micro and small businesses, as well as tour guide operations. Over the four days, they dove into a range of topics, including:

Data Collection and Branding : Participants learned the essentials of branding, from developing compelling brand stories to choosing the right packaging and labels. They even got hands-on with a practical exercise where they created a brand mockup, putting what they learned into practice.

Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) : The workshop also covered Environmental Health and Safety, discussing various types of inspections and the importance of maintaining high standards in post-fishing handling. Topics like fish spoilage, sanitation measures, quality control, and good manufacturing practices were key points of focus.

: The workshop also covered Environmental Health and Safety, discussing various types of inspections and the importance of maintaining high standards in post-fishing handling. Topics like fish spoilage, sanitation measures, quality control, and good manufacturing practices were key points of focus. Marketing: Participants were guided through the basics of marketing, including how to develop effective marketing plans tailored to fishery and aquaculture products. A practical exercise on creating a marketing plan helped them turn theoretical knowledge into actionable strategies.

Workshop Background

Coastal and inland communities across the OECS region face increasing threats due to ecosystem degradation, unsustainable practices, and the growing impacts of climate change. These challenges have trapped many households in cycles of low income and poverty, making it harder for them to thrive. Healthy ecosystems, which provide crucial services like air purification, carbon sequestration, and clean water supply, are essential for the well-being of these communities.

The BioSPACE Project is working to tackle these issues by promoting well-managed agroforestry systems that boost agricultural productivity, support healthy ecosystems, and create new economic opportunities. By fostering partnerships among community-based organizations, microfinance institutions, disaster management agencies, and both private and public sector organizations, the project aims to develop sustainable food production systems and alternative livelihoods for vulnerable communities.

The success of this workshop is a significant milestone in enhancing the value of the Gob Fry fishery and empowering Dominica’s fisherfolk. The skills and knowledge gained by the participants are expected to contribute to the development of eco-friendly tourism attractions, raise public awareness of disaster risks, and create new job opportunities within the region.