OECS expresses condolences to the people of Venezuela in aftermath of Flooding

The OECS Commission conveys with sadness, its deepest condolences to the Government and People of Venezuela on the tragic loss of life, numerous casualties, and many who are still missing following devastating landslides triggered by days of torrential rains in central Venezuela.

The Commission is deeply saddened by this tragic event and our prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected.

The people of the OECS region share the pain and suffering of the bereaved families and all others affected by this catastrophe and join their governments in extending to the Government and people of Venezuela, heartfelt condolences in this difficult period.