OECS/Hewanorra Honey Show Celebrates Innovation, Sustainability

The 12th Caribbean Beekeepers Congress featured expert-led discussions to enhance the region’s beekeeping practices. Topics included safeguarding biodiversity, leveraging bees as agents of climate adaptation, and fostering innovation in honey production. The Congress also honored outstanding contributions from participating nations, highlighting the Caribbean community’s commitment to sustainable beekeeping.

The Honey Show celebrated the creativity and resilience of the region’s beekeeping community. Beyond traditional honey competitions, the event included vibrant artistic and culinary contests, such as Junior Art, Honey Cake, and Honey Cocktails, showcasing honey’s diverse applications. These activities demonstrated that shared knowledge and innovation position OECS Member States as potential global leaders in sustainable beekeeping practices.

The OECS Commission, through the EU-funded BioSPACE Project and in collaboration with the Saint Lucia UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme supported the participation of representatives from OECS Member States. Participants engaged in hands-on activities and showcased their products to a regional audience, aligning with the BioSPACE Project’s goal of strengthening sustainable livelihoods and conserving biodiversity. The Organisations have also been instrumental in the development of an Apiculture Economic Scoping Study and policy framework. This initiative aims to:

Provide an economic overview of the apiculture industry.

Analyse strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Characterize and value ecosystem services provided by honeybees in the Eastern Caribbean.

Propose actionable recommendations for sustainable industry growth.

Findings from the Apiculture Economic Scoping Study will be presented at the OECS Ministers of Agriculture meeting in early 2024, shaping the strategic development of the apiculture industry in the region.

The success of the 3rd Hewanorra Honey Show in 2023 played a pivotal role in encouraging international participation and collaboration in 2024. Beekeepers from two OECS Member States achieved historic victories at the 2024 UK National Honey Show in London from October 24-26, 2024. Dominica competed for the first time and won First Place in the International Honey category, with Nathaniel Lovell’s La Vie Miel brand securing the top award. Saint Lucia also celebrated its second consecutive win in the “Best International Honey, Class 10” category, showcasing the exceptional quality of Caribbean honey on a global stage. These achievements reflect the growing influence of regional initiatives like the Hewanorra Honey Show in elevating Caribbean apiculture to international prominence.

The Honey Show recognised exceptional talent and innovation across the region. Notable achievements include:

Best in Show (Minister of Agriculture Challenge Cup): Michael Fontenelle (Saint Lucia) for Dark Amber Honey.

Michael Fontenelle (Saint Lucia) for Dark Amber Honey. Most Points in Show (IICA Challenge Cup): Emerald Farm (Saint Lucia).

Emerald Farm (Saint Lucia). Best in Show OECS Honey & Wax (OECS Challenge Cup): Nathaniel Lovell (Dominica).

Other notable awards:

Best Commercial Honey Product: Jahnai Caul (British Virgin Islands).

Jahnai Caul (British Virgin Islands). Chocolate (Dark): Richard Shingleton-Smith (Saint Lucia).

Richard Shingleton-Smith (Saint Lucia). MEAD (OECS): Nathaniel Lovell (Dominica).

The 4th OECS / Hewanorra Honey Show and the 12th Caribbean Beekeepers Congress highlighted the transformative potential of sustainable beekeeping. Through collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to biodiversity, OECS Member States are paving the way for a brighter, more resilient future in apiculture.