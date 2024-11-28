OECS Hosts Regional Consultation for Heritage Tourism Network

OECS Heritage Tourism Network Takes Shape with Regional Consultation in St. Kitts and Nevis

A significant step forward in the development of heritage tourism across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) was taken earlier this month with a regional consultation designed to establish the OECS Heritage Tourism Network. The workshop was held from November 6 to 8, 2024, and brought together key stakeholders from National Trusts and related institutions from across the OECS Member States. They discussed and refined the plans for the network’s structure and implementation.

The consultancy, funded under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology Programme, is a continuation of efforts to enhance competitiveness in the tourism sector. The initiative seeks to build a robust network that will empower institutions to offer sustainable, heritage-driven tourism products while preserving the cultural and historical integrity of the region.

This consultation follows the first phase of the Heritage Tourism project, which provided essential technical assistance to institutions to develop viable historic tourism products. This second phase, launched in April 2024, focuses on creating a more permanent framework for collaboration among National Trusts and similar bodies. The goal is to improve the sector’s capacity to offer heritage tourism products that are both authentic and economically viable.

Officer in Charge of the OECS Economic Development and Regional Integration Division, Joel Richards, stated in the opening remarks:

“The initiative also forms part of a broader focus by the Commission on the Tourism Sector, one of the single most important sectors for OECS Member States. In this regard, the Commission is also in the closing stages of developing an OECS Sustainable Tourism Policy and a Niche Tourism Marketing Strategy for the OECS.”

The consultancy culminated in agreements on several important outcomes:

Completion of the OECS Heritage Tourism Action Plan , outlining key actions for the next five years.

, outlining key actions for the next five years. Finalization of the draft MoU to officially establish the network.

to officially establish the network. Consensus on engaging the tourism sector to ensure widespread participation in the network’s activities.

to ensure widespread participation in the network’s activities. Agreement on the formal launch of the OECS Heritage Tourism Network

Maria Fowell, Senior Technical Specialist for Tourism at the OECS Commission, remarked on the accomplishments from the workshop,

“The discussions that came out were to me the most successful part of the workshop – the commitment that they undertook to come together for this network, the commitment that they made to make their contributions to the network, and the commitment that they made to be able to pool resources to improve the heritage tourism product.”

Participants took a field trip to some historic sites including Brimstone Hill Fortress in Saint Kitts and The Baths in Nevis to highlight the region’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential. This was hosted by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the Nevis Ministry of Tourism.

By fostering greater collaboration among OECS Member States, the OECS Heritage Tourism Network aims to improve knowledge-sharing, enhance skills, and create mutually beneficial support mechanisms to sustain the preservation of historic sites. Additionally, the network will explore innovative financing models that generate revenue to further protect these invaluable heritage assets.

President of the Anguilla National Trust Council, Avon Carty, commented on her experience,

“It gave me some insight into the work that’s being done throughout the OECS and it gave me an opportunity to perhaps see how we can move further in the direction of the OECS Network so that we’re not feeling as if we’re walking alone.”

Director of the Montserrat National Trust, Sarita Francis, said,

“The sites that were shown in Nevis were very interesting. We see the challenges they are having which are similar to what some of us are experiencing in the Caribbean. But it’s the spirit of the Nevis Conservation Society, the spirit in which they want to do a lot with what they have, what they’ve been doing, and the successes they have achieved. We all share similar experiences and it’s rewarding for us to learn from each other.”

As part of the process, the workshop emphasized the importance of engaging local communities, tourism operators, and policymakers in advancing heritage sites for potential UNESCO World Heritage designation. With growing interest in cultural tourism, the network’s development is poised to unlock new opportunities for sustainable economic growth while safeguarding the region’s rich history.

The establishment of the OECS Heritage Tourism Network represents a pivotal moment in strengthening the region’s tourism offerings, positioning heritage and cultural tourism as key drivers of sustainable economic development in the Caribbean.