OECS Ministers Set to Unveil Sustainable Energy Roadmap

OECS energy ministers to plot transformative energy roadmap to boost economies and maintain sustainability

A landmark strategy to drive economic transformation through sustainable energy over the next decade in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) ​ will be the focus of the Third Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Energy on February 4-5, at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel.

The meeting’s centrepiece will be the presentation and endorsement of the development of the OECS Sustainable Energy Roadmap 2025-2035. Meeting under the theme “Sustainable Energy: Creating Opportunities for Reinventing the Economy of the OECS”, ministers are expected to review ambitious but practical targets, including achieving 30 per cent renewable energy penetration across the OECS by 2030, with a minimum of 20 per cent in each member state, and 50 per cent penetration by 2035.

Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Energy for St. Kitts and Nevis, will preside over the meeting as the Council’s incoming chair.

Director General of the OECS Commission Dr Didacus Jules emphasised the economic imperative driving the region’s energy transition: “OECS countries face some of the highest electricity prices in the world, ranging from EC41 cents per kilowatt-hour to nearly EC$1.08/kWh. The heavy reliance on imported diesel for power generation, accounting for 75 per cent to nearly 100 per cent of installed capacity in some countries, underscores the urgent need for a transition to more sustainable energy sources.”

Judith Ephraim-Schmidt, Programme Director for Energy at the OECS Commission explained the critical importance of the proposed blueprint: “The roadmap is a multi-pronged approach to drive economic growth by creating new job opportunities, enhancing energy security, attracting investment, and providing innovative financing options for sustainable energy projects . It aligns with the UN sustainable development goals and supports the OECS vision of “a decade of action on sustainable energy” where clean and indigenous energy transforms and drives development in the OECS .

The Council will examine key initiatives aimed at reinventing OECS economies, including:

1. Caribbean Energy Interconnection: Ministers will explore opportunities for regional power integration, potentially leading to economies of scale and reduced energy costs. The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will lead presentations on advancing regional integration through interconnected energy systems using submarine cables, marking a potential turning point in how OECS Member States approach energy security, collaboration and sustainability.

2.OECS ​ Photovoltaic Hosting Capacity Study: This initiative aims to accelerate renewable energy adoption by establishing realistic, science-based PV limits for each country’s power grid. This will add impetus to the Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge, a flagship homegrown renewable energy initiative. ​ Ministers will review progress on this initiative to broaden the uptake of solar photovoltaic power, which has already mobilised over EC$3.5 million (US$1.3 million) in policy, technical, and financial support.

3. Geothermal Energy Development: The meeting will also explore the potential of geothermal energy beyond electricity generation. Direct use of the heat beneath our feet provides significant opportunities for developing economies and communities in tourism, agriculture, and industry. There is also substantial estimated geothermal electricity potential in many OECS countries, which could reliably meet baseload firm power needs and potentially lead to energy exports with Dominica set to follow Guadeloupe to generate geothermal power by as early as this year.

The OECS Commission believes the Council of Ministers meeting and the adoption of the Energy Roadmap will herald a decade of intensive action on sustainable energy, shaping policies that support the region’s sustainable energy development, and ultimately leading to more resilient, competitive, and prosperous economies.